Naveen Patnaik recovers from spine surgery
Odisha's Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after successful cervical spine surgery.
He underwent the procedure on June 20, and doctors say his health is improving.
BJD team on track party work
Patnaik will stay in Mumbai a bit longer for medical advice before heading back to Odisha.
Meanwhile, the BJD has set up a 15-member team, led by Debi Mishra, to keep party work on track while he focuses on getting better.