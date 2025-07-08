Top Maoist sniper neutralized in anti-Naxal operation
Sodhi Kanna, a deputy commander and sniper for the Maoist PLGA Battalion No. 1, was killed on July 5 during a clash with security forces in Indravati National Park, Bijapur.
The operation kicked off after intel suggested senior Maoists were hiding out in the area.
Kanna's death major setback for Maoists
Kanna had an ₹8 lakh bounty on his head and was linked to several deadly attacks, working closely with top leader Madvi Hidma.
After the encounter, police recovered his body and a .303 rifle at the scene.
The joint effort by District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, CoBRA, and CRPF hit hard at Maoist strongholds—police described Kanna's death as a significant tactical setback for their sniper operations.
Over the past 18 months, security forces have neutralized over 400 suspected Maoists despite tough conditions like heavy monsoons.