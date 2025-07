Top Maoist sniper neutralized in anti-Naxal operation

Kanna's death major setback for Maoists

Kanna had an â‚ą8 lakh bounty on his head and was linked to several deadly attacks, working closely with top leader Madvi Hidma.

After the encounter, police recovered his body and a .303 rifle at the scene.

The joint effort by District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, CoBRA, and CRPF hit hard at Maoist strongholds—police described Kanna's death as a significant tactical setback for their sniper operations.

Over the past 18 months, security forces have neutralized over 400 suspected Maoists despite tough conditions like heavy monsoons.