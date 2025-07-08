Top Maoist sniper neutralized in anti-Naxal operation

Kanna's death major setback for Maoists

Kanna had an ₹8 lakh bounty on his head and was linked to several deadly attacks, working closely with top leader Madvi Hidma.

After the encounter, police recovered his body and a .303 rifle at the scene.

The joint effort by District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, CoBRA, and CRPF hit hard at Maoist strongholds—police described Kanna's death as a significant tactical setback for their sniper operations.

Over the past 18 months, security forces have neutralized over 400 suspected Maoists despite tough conditions like heavy monsoons.