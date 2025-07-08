Next Article
Kolkata-Bound bus accident injures 10
A bus heading from Durgapur to Kolkata lost control and crashed into a guardrail on the Nivedita Bridge around 12:40pm Monday.
The impact was so strong that several passengers were thrown out onto the road, and CCTV footage captured the whole scary moment.
People nearby rushed to help, and all injured passengers were quickly taken to the hospital.
Another bus arranged for passengers
Police and traffic officials arrived soon after, helping manage the scene and arranging another bus for those who weren't hurt.
An investigation is now underway to figure out what caused the driver to lose control in the first place.