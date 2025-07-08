Kolkata-Bound bus accident injures 10 India Jul 08, 2025

A bus heading from Durgapur to Kolkata lost control and crashed into a guardrail on the Nivedita Bridge around 12:40pm Monday.

The impact was so strong that several passengers were thrown out onto the road, and CCTV footage captured the whole scary moment.

People nearby rushed to help, and all injured passengers were quickly taken to the hospital.