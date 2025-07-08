BJP MLA appeals for temporary ban on meat, liquor shops India Jul 08, 2025

Delhi BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah has asked Home Minister Amit Shah to temporarily close liquor and meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra routes, saying it would help keep the pilgrimage peaceful and respectful.

The annual yatra kicks off on July 11, with thousands of devotees carrying sacred river water to Lord Shiva temples.