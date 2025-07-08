Next Article
BJP MLA appeals for temporary ban on meat, liquor shops
Delhi BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah has asked Home Minister Amit Shah to temporarily close liquor and meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra routes, saying it would help keep the pilgrimage peaceful and respectful.
The annual yatra kicks off on July 11, with thousands of devotees carrying sacred river water to Lord Shiva temples.
Gurudwaras are gearing up to support the pilgrims
Gurudwaras are gearing up to support the pilgrims by offering essentials like drinking water, medicines, and rest stops.
Marwah also plans to meet Shah with Sikh leaders to share their concerns, reflecting a wider push for a considerate atmosphere during the festival.