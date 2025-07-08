Next Article
Rajasthan parents risk child's life for social media fame
A video from Baretha Dam, Bharatpur, shows a couple placing their seven-year-old daughter on an iron box over the dam's edge just to film a social media reel.
The child looks visibly anxious as her parents encourage her to stay put beyond the safety railing.
The clip quickly went viral and has raised serious concerns about risking children's lives for online attention.
Parents under police scanner
After the video surfaced on Instagram, people called out the parents for endangering their child.
Police have started investigating and are working to identify the couple.
In response to rising risky stunts at Baretha Dam, authorities have also increased security and warned visitors against dangerous behavior, especially during heavy rains.