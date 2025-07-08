Rajasthan parents risk child's life for social media fame India Jul 08, 2025

A video from Baretha Dam, Bharatpur, shows a couple placing their seven-year-old daughter on an iron box over the dam's edge just to film a social media reel.

The child looks visibly anxious as her parents encourage her to stay put beyond the safety railing.

The clip quickly went viral and has raised serious concerns about risking children's lives for online attention.