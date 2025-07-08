Assam Class 9 student's suicide sparks outrage

Note accused other teachers of trying to shield Chetry

After her first suicide attempt, the girl's family filed an FIR under the POCSO Act, leading to Chetry's arrest on June 11.

In a four-page note, she accused three other teachers of trying to shield Chetry—fueling public anger and demands for justice.

Following her death, police are investigating both the assault claims and whether others may have contributed to her decision, promising strict action if anyone is found guilty.