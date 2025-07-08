Assam Class 9 student's suicide sparks outrage
A 14-year-old girl from Assam's Tinsukia district died by suicide on July 6, after allegedly being sexually assaulted by her teacher, Vhiku Chetry.
The abuse reportedly began in May when Chetry gave her a soft drink laced with sleeping pills at school.
She attempted suicide on June 3 and was hospitalized, but sadly passed away a month later.
Note accused other teachers of trying to shield Chetry
After her first suicide attempt, the girl's family filed an FIR under the POCSO Act, leading to Chetry's arrest on June 11.
In a four-page note, she accused three other teachers of trying to shield Chetry—fueling public anger and demands for justice.
Following her death, police are investigating both the assault claims and whether others may have contributed to her decision, promising strict action if anyone is found guilty.