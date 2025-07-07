Next Article
Doctor suspended over refusal of rabies shot
A doctor in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended for allegedly refusing a rabies vaccine to Sushmita Das, wife of Padma Shri awardee Dr. Subroto Das, after she was bitten by a dog in Mandu.
The doctor reportedly said the vaccine wasn't available and asked them to try elsewhere.
Sushmita received the vaccine at same health center
Sushmita eventually received the vaccine at the same health center and is doing fine now.
After an investigation, District Collector Priyank Mishra suspended the doctor and reminded staff that government hospitals must treat everyone promptly and respectfully—no exceptions.