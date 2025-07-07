Next Article
Rising trend of fatal romantic conflicts in India
There's a worrying trend in India where breakups and relationship fights are turning deadly.
Recent cases—like the honeymoon murder in Meghalaya and the Meerut drum murder—have grabbed headlines, but they're not alone.
From Haryana to Bihar, stories of people killing partners over affairs or disputes are popping up more often.
Nearly 8% of all murders in India linked to this
According to 2022 NCRB data, nearly 8% of all murders in India—2,821 cases—were linked to romance or relationship issues.
States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar top this grim list.
It's a stark reminder that love-related violence is becoming a serious problem across the country.