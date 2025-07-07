Next Article
Landslide halts train services in Northeast India
A landslide hit the Lumding-Badarpur rail section, causing major train disruptions across Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam.
Several key trains—including the Guwahati-Silchar Express—are canceled for now, and everything's on pause until the tracks get cleared.
Help desks at stations
To help out passengers stuck by these changes, railway stations like Guwahati, Lumding, and Agartala have set up special help desks.
If you're traveling in the region, keep an eye on updates as authorities work to get things back on track.