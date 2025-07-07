Kerala anticipates major transport strikes
If you're in Kerala, heads up: public transport is about to get tricky.
On July 8, private bus operators are going on strike after talks with the government broke down.
The next day, July 9, a nationwide general strike led by 10 trade unions will likely bring busses and normal life to a standstill.
Bus owners might go for an indefinite strike
Bus owners say they're fed up with delayed permit renewals, new rules forcing limited-stop busses to run as ordinary ones, low student fares, and having to get police clearance for workers.
If nothing changes by July 22, they might go for an indefinite strike—so this could just be the beginning.
General strike against 'anti-worker' policies
The big July 9 protest is against Union government policies that unions call "anti-worker" and "anti-farmer."
They're hoping people across Kerala will join in to show support—and yes, it means travel plans could be seriously affected.