Bomb threat prompts nearly 3-hour search at Mumbai's CSMT station
Mumbai's CSMT railway station faced a tense evening on Saturday after a call claimed there was a bomb on the premises.
Police rushed in with their dog squad and bomb detection teams, searching every corner for nearly three hours.
All-clear issued, police tracking caller
Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found and the all-clear was given around 9:30pm.
Now, police are tracking down the person who made the threat using their mobile number, hoping to prevent this kind of scare from happening again.