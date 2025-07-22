Next Article
Bombay HC acquits 12 in Mumbai train blasts case
The Bombay High Court has just overturned the convictions of 12 people linked to the 2006 Mumbai train blasts—a tragedy that took 189 lives.
This big decision came after former judge S Muralidhar, now representing two of the accused, highlighted serious flaws and bias in how the case was investigated.
Key evidence against clients didn't hold up
Muralidhar pointed out that key evidence against his clients just didn't hold up.
Back in 2015, some were sentenced to death or life in prison, but the High Court found those convictions were based on weak evidence and poor investigation—so they've now been acquitted.