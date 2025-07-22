'Algorithms shouldn't dictate livelihoods': RSS-linked union on AI job threat India Jul 22, 2025

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a major labor union affiliated with the RSS, is pushing for urgent AI regulation to stop tech from wiping out jobs—especially in fields like typing, data entry, and warehouse support.

"You can't let algorithms dictate livelihoods without accountability," said BMS's B Surendran, the organizing secretary of BMS.