'Algorithms shouldn't dictate livelihoods': RSS-linked union on AI job threat
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a major labor union affiliated with the RSS, is pushing for urgent AI regulation to stop tech from wiping out jobs—especially in fields like typing, data entry, and warehouse support.
"You can't let algorithms dictate livelihoods without accountability," said BMS's B Surendran, the organizing secretary of BMS.
Robots will not pay taxes, people will: BMS
BMS leaders say automation could hurt the economy and society, with president Hiranmay Pandya warning, "Robots will not pay taxes, people will."
The union wants a balanced approach: upskilling workers, mental health support, and fair planning so no one gets left behind as AI takes off.
BMS against privatization of public companies
Beyond AI rules, BMS is also against privatizing big public companies like ONGC and Indian Railways.
They argue that reforms should protect jobs and keep public assets safe for everyone.