Next Article
Show licenses, not personal details: SC on vendors during Kanwar Yatra
The Supreme Court has told dhabas and restaurants along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their official licenses and registration certificates, but not owners' personal details.
This comes after a petition argued that forcing vendors to show QR codes with their names could invade privacy and unfairly target minorities.
Court's order to vendors
With the Kanwar Yatra drawing millions of people each year, how vendors are regulated is a big deal.
The court's order draws a line between basic checks (like showing you're legit) and exposing personal info, especially during religious events.
For now, only business documents need to be visible—protecting both privacy and fair treatment for everyone working the festival crowds.