Bombay HC faults Maharashtra FDA over Cadila Pharmaceuticals crackdown
The Bombay High Court just called out Maharashtra's FDA for going overboard with its crackdown on Cadila Pharmaceuticals, saying it was like "You (FDA) have the power to use a sword, but the problem is you are using it to kill a mosquito."
The FDA had banned some of Cadila's drugs and seized ₹2.45 crore worth of stock, all without even hearing the company's side.
Court tells FDA to hear Cadila
The court told the FDA to let Cadila explain itself before making any big moves.
It also warned that rushing enforcement could lead to heavy costs on the FDA, and pointed out this isn't the first time the FDA has acted too harshly: recent raids on food joints under IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe were mentioned as part of a bigger pattern.
The takeaway? Regulators need to be fair and balanced, not heavy-handed.