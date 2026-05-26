Bombay HC orders husband pay ₹20,000 monthly, rejects cruelty claim
Bombay High Court just made a big call: a husband must pay his estranged wife ₹10,000 per month for maintenance, plus another ₹10,000 for her housing.
This happened after he tried to get a divorce claiming "cruelty," saying she didn't do household chores or obey his parents.
The court said skipping chores isn't cruelty: marriage is about partnership, not someone acting as a maid.
Bombay HC restores wife's support
The court overturned an old family court decision that had denied the wife support and granted divorce.
It pointed out that vague accusations aren't enough to prove cruelty and dismissed claims about the wife's small art classes making her financially independent.
Legal experts say this sets a strong precedent: both partners are equals, and traditional gender roles shouldn't decide who does all the housework.