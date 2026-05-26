Bombay HC orders husband pay ₹20,000 monthly, rejects cruelty claim India May 26, 2026

Bombay High Court just made a big call: a husband must pay his estranged wife ₹10,000 per month for maintenance, plus another ₹10,000 for her housing.

This happened after he tried to get a divorce claiming "cruelty," saying she didn't do household chores or obey his parents.

The court said skipping chores isn't cruelty: marriage is about partnership, not someone acting as a maid.