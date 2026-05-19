Bombay HC protects Maharashtra petitioner schools from losing government grants India May 19, 2026

The Bombay High Court just stepped in to protect the petitioner schools in Maharashtra from losing government grants.

The state had ordered these primary and secondary schools to register under a self-financed act or risk shutting down, but the court said this wasn't fair, especially since many Marathi medium schools in villages would have been hit hard.

Judges pointed out that the state ignored important issues like student relocation and staff jobs, and didn't even give the schools a chance to explain themselves.