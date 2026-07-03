Can't exile people for 'BJP government murdabad' slogans: Bombay HC

Judicial scrutiny

Justice Jamdar's observations during hearing

During the hearing, Justice Jamdar questioned why slogans like "BJP government murdabad" and "Amit Shah murdabad" led to an externment order from a Deputy Commissioner of Police. "Citizens cannot be made slaves of the central government. Police are not servants of the chief minister or the prime minister. They are public servants. Are these cases registered against him because he is from...other party? Let him also switch sides and all such cases will go. Horse-trading is happening across the country."