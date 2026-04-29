Bombay High Court adjourns 90-year-old woman's next hearing to 2046 

The Bombay High Court adjourned a defamation suit filed by a 90-year-old woman to the year 2046 before recalling the order and rescheduling it for July 15. The suit, which seeks ₹20 crore in damages, was filed against members of the managing committee of Shyam Cooperative Housing Society in South Mumbai by the woman and her daughter. The dispute dates back to 2015 and centers around allegations of mental harassment and distress caused during an annual general meeting.

Legal delay 'Ego fight' between parties Justice Jitendra Jain, while hearing the case, slammed what he called an "ego fight" between the parties involved. He said this dispute was clogging the court system and preventing cases that needed more immediate attention from being heard. "This is one of those cases where a battle of egos between the litigants — at the twilight of their lives — jams the system," he said.

Equal treatment Case shouldn't be given priority because of petitioners' age: HC Justice Jain also stressed that the case shouldn't be given priority just because the petitioners are senior citizens. He said, "At any cost, this matter should not be given priority on the ground that...petitioners are senior citizens or super senior citizens." On April 20, the HC urged both parties to reach a settlement, with defendants offering an unconditional apology. On Tuesday, when the matter came up as scheduled, the erstwhile committee members said they would unconditionally apologize without prejudice.

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