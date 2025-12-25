Next Article
Bombay High Court calls out BMC over Mumbai's air pollution
The Bombay High Court has called out the BMC for not doing enough about Mumbai's worsening air pollution, even after greenlighting over 125 construction projects worth more than ₹1,000 crore.
The judges made it clear: if things don't get better soon, new construction approvals might be put on hold.
What went wrong and what's next?
Instead of regular site checks, the BMC mostly sent show-cause notices—and many pollution control officials were busy with election duties.
The court suggested the BMC could seek exemption from election duties for these officials to help tackle the problem.
In response, BMC's chief promised more action and daily inspections at construction sites.
The next court check-in is set for January 20.