Bombay High Court finds loan demand not IPC 306 abetment
India
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: simply asking someone to repay a loan doesn't count as abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306.
This came up after six people were accused in a 2022 case involving a retired teacher's death.
Turns out, he died from a heart attack, not suicide or poisoning, according to medical reports.
Justice Bhonsale: no evidence of incitement
Justice Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale explained that unless there's an intentional push toward suicide, routine loan recovery isn't enough for criminal charges.
The court found no evidence of deliberate incitement or a suicide note, calling the accusations "general and vague in nature."