Bombay High Court finds loan demand not IPC 306 abetment India Jun 04, 2026

The Bombay High Court just made it clear: simply asking someone to repay a loan doesn't count as abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306.

This came up after six people were accused in a 2022 case involving a retired teacher's death.

Turns out, he died from a heart attack, not suicide or poisoning, according to medical reports.