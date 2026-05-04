Bombay High Court grants bail to activist Surendra Gadling
After spending about eight years in jail (since his 2018 arrest), activist Surendra Gadling has finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
The judge pointed out that Gadling had already spent a long time behind bars with no speedy trial in sight, and since all the other accused had been granted bail earlier, it was only fair he got the same relief.
All Elgar Parishad accused now bailed
The Elgar Parishad case goes back to an event held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police say led to violence at Koregaon-Bhima the next day.
Authorities accused Maoists of being involved and booked at least 16 people, including lawyers, activists, and academics.
Over the years, this case deeply affected those arrested, one of them, Father Stan Swamy, even died in custody while waiting for his trial.
With Gadling's release now, everyone arrested in this case is finally out on bail.