Bombay High Court grants bail to activist Surendra Gadling

All Elgar Parishad accused now bailed

The Elgar Parishad case goes back to an event held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police say led to violence at Koregaon-Bhima the next day.

Authorities accused Maoists of being involved and booked at least 16 people, including lawyers, activists, and academics.

Over the years, this case deeply affected those arrested, one of them, Father Stan Swamy, even died in custody while waiting for his trial.

With Gadling's release now, everyone arrested in this case is finally out on bail.