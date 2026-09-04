Bombay High Court issues contempt notice to Dilip Ghumare
The Bombay High Court has sent a contempt notice to Dilip Ghumare, the Secretary and Senior Legal Advisor of the department of law and judiciary, after he lost his cool during the hearing of a 2013 PIL about fast-track court appointments.
Judges said his "aggressive and high-pitched" reaction in open court was an attempt to challenge their authority, which goes against the rules.
Dilip Ghumare claimed 179 fast-track posts
During the hearing of an interim application in connection with a 2013 PIL, Ghumare had filed papers saying 179 new posts were created for fast track courts but got defensive when asked why they weren't filled, blaming the high court administration itself.
The judges called his behavior "intemperate" and "unbecoming," and didn't accept his apology.
He now faces a contempt notice asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated, with the next hearing set for September 11.