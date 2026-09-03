Bombay High Court: joint parenting unrecognized, overturns equal vacation order
India
The Bombay High Court just ruled that joint parenting isn't a thing under Indian custody laws.
Instead, the court made it clear that what matters most is the child's well-being, not splitting time evenly between parents.
This came after Justice Gauri Godse reversed a 2024 order that had given a divorced couple equal vacation time with their 14-year-old son.
Justice Godse warns 50-50 plans harmful
Justice Gauri Godse felt strict 50-50 parenting plans can actually make things tougher for children, especially if parents are already in conflict.
Even though the son wanted to spend time with both parents, the court said custody decisions should focus on stability and emotional health, not just fairness between adults.