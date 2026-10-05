Bombay High Court questions Election Commission over electoral roll exclusions
India
The Bombay High Court is worried that eligible voters are getting left out during the big update of electoral rolls.
This came up after a petition from Paresh Salgaonkar, whose family's names went missing.
The judges reminded the Election Commission that making sure everyone who can vote actually gets on the list is their responsibility.
Form 8 rejected without draft list
The court pointed out a key problem: people asked to update their address with Form 8 get rejected if they are not already on the draft list, which is not how it is supposed to work under election law.
The judges questioned how this process can be fair if it keeps excluding real voters and held that procedural rules must comply with the mandate that eligible voters not be left out.