Bombay High Court rules domestic help cannot claim tenancy rights India Apr 24, 2026

The Bombay High Court ruled that people living with a tenant without blood or legally recognized ties cannot claim tenancy rights, even if they have lived in a rented place for decades.

This came up after Shantaram, who was employed as full-time domestic help in 1948, continued living in a south Mumbai flat with his wife, were asked to move out by the landlords.

The court made it clear: only legal or blood relatives of tenants get these rights.