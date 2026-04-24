Bombay High Court rules domestic help cannot claim tenancy rights
The Bombay High Court ruled that people living with a tenant without blood or legally recognized ties cannot claim tenancy rights, even if they have lived in a rented place for decades.
This came up after Shantaram, who was employed as full-time domestic help in 1948, continued living in a south Mumbai flat with his wife, were asked to move out by the landlords.
The court made it clear: only legal or blood relatives of tenants get these rights.
Maharashtra Rent Control Act excludes employees
The judges said landlord property rights come first, and the Maharashtra Rent Control Act only protects legal heirs or family members, not employees.
Shantaram and his wife now have eight weeks to leave.
This decision could impact how tenancy laws affect domestic workers across Mumbai going forward.