Bombay High Court rules loan demands not abetment to suicide India Jun 02, 2026

The Bombay High Court has clarified that just asking someone to repay a loan doesn't count as encouraging them to take their own life under Indian law.

This came after the court dropped charges against Amit More and five others, who were accused of driving schoolteacher Dilip Mande to suicide in Kolhapur back in 2022.

The judges said there was no proof of any deliberate push or conspiracy from the accused.