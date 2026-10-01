Bombay High Court rules WhatsApp sharing of SC/ST videos public
The Bombay High Court just ruled that if you share videos of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) community members on WhatsApp, it's treated as "public view" under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
This came up while denying bail to Nikhil Thepale, who allegedly recorded and circulated videos of a woman after she refused his demands for favors.
Nikhil Thepale absconding, bail rejected
The court pointed out that Thepale has been missing since the police filed an FIR last November.
Justice Khobragade said, "The appellant has remained absconding since the date of registration of the crime. Therefore, to my mind, the appellant is not entitled to bail."
The ruling highlights how seriously courts are taking digital offenses against SC/ST communities, making it clear that even sharing content can have big legal consequences.