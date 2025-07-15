Next Article
Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat
On Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat email claiming four bombs were hidden in its tower and set to go off at 3pm.
The message came from an ID called "Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan." BSE staff quickly alerted Mumbai Police, who brought in bomb squads and searched the whole building.
Thankfully, nothing suspicious turned up during the sweep.
Police have filed a case against unknown people under several legal sections and are now working to track down who sent the threat and keep things safe at the exchange.