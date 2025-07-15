SIT to probe beef-smuggling in Maharashtra

Large criminal network exposed

Leaders say the problem runs deep: BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya pointed out that 20-25 tons of beef are still being smuggled from Dharashiv to Telangana every day, hinting at a large criminal network.

So far, nearly 2,850 cases have been filed under the ban since 2022, with over 4,600 arrests and more than 1,700 tons of beef seized.

The government plans tougher action—including possibly using organized crime laws and introducing new anti-smuggling rules this winter.

They'll also review cases against cow vigilantes who helped enforce the ban, hoping to make enforcement fairer and more effective.