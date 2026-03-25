Book on how to make India developed by 2047 launched India Mar 25, 2026

A new book, India@100 Resurgent Bharat: Road Map for 2047, just launched in New Delhi, lays out how India could become a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

Written by Sita Ram Gupta and Rusen Kumar, the book focuses on key areas like economic growth, agriculture, and better governance.

It encourages everyone to get involved in building an innovative and inclusive Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.