Bootlegger found guilty in deadly Aligarh hooch case
Pramod Gupta has been convicted for his role in the 2021 Aligarh hooch tragedy, where over 100 people died after drinking toxic, methanol-laced liquor sold in late May-early June 2021.
Many victims were poor or marginalized, including brick kiln workers from villages like Lodha and Jawan, who consumed the cheap brew.
What's happening now?
This is the fifth case to reach conviction among 33 cases filed so far; his sentencing is set for January 20, 2026.
Families of victims are still demanding tougher action against officials and chemical suppliers linked to the tragedy, as many survivors continue to struggle financially.
The state announced compensation, but justice feels slow—especially since several accused managed to get bail while families wait for real closure.