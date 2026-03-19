Bottled water prices could rise soon: Here's why

Packaging is the culprit: plastic for bottles now costs 50% more, caps have doubled in price, and essentials like boxes and labels are up by 20% to 30%. So it's costing manufacturers about 31.8% more to produce even a tiny 200-milliliter bottle.

Price hikes expected soon

Industry groups warned the price hikes could hit store shelves within 4-5 days.

Some brands like Aava have already raised prices by up to 18%, while bigger names are holding off (for now).

Even with all these changes, bottled water still often sells for under ₹20 per liter—a relief given that most groundwater in India isn't safe to drink.