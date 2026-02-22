'Boyfriend' brutally abused, sexually assaulted, and held captive in Gurugram

Details of the abuse and charges

According to the victim, Shivam beat her with bottles and pots, injured her with a knife, poured sanitizer on her private parts, tried to burn them, and made nude videos to blackmail her; the victim's mother alleges he urinated on her.

She was reported to have called her mother on February 16 (per the mother), while other reports say February 18, saying in Bengali that she feared for her life. Her mother alerted police who rescued her; she's now recovering in hospital.

Shivam has been arrested but the victim's lawyer feels the charges are too mild given what happened and is pushing for stricter action.