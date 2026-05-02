BPSC cancels AEDO and APSWMO exams affecting 1.1 million candidates

Bluetooth cheating arrests, Sai Educare blacklisted

The cancelation happened after reports of cheating surfaced, with people allegedly trying to use Bluetooth devices inside exam halls.

Police have already arrested 39 people in AEDO exam cases across seven districts, and two people, including a biometric staffer and one candidate, during the APSWMO examination at AN College.

The commission has blacklisted M/s Sai Educare Pvt Ltd and banned 32 of the arrested candidates from future exams while a deeper investigation is underway.