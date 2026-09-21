BPSC opens applications for 32,388 Bihar school teacher posts
India
Looking to kickstart your teaching career? The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring for a massive 32,388 school teacher positions across the state.
Applications are open now on the BPSC website and you've got until September 30, 2026, to throw your hat in the ring.
BPSC TRE 4.0 registration, pay ₹100
Applying is pretty straightforward: just register on the TRE 4.0 link at the BPSC site, fill in your details, and pay a ₹100 fee online.
The exam itself is all multiple-choice: 150 questions in 2.5 hours, with one mark for each right answer.
Don't forget to download your application form and payment receipt once you're done.