Brajesh Pathak says road namaz inappropriate before Eid al-Adha India May 26, 2026

During his visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called the practice of offering namaz on roads "inappropriate," especially ahead of Eid al-Adha.

He emphasized that all religious activities should happen in designated spaces, saying, "Creating obstruction on roads by offering namaz is not appropriate. Religious activities should take place within the premises."