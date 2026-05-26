Brajesh Pathak says road namaz inappropriate before Eid al-Adha
During his visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called the practice of offering namaz on roads "inappropriate," especially ahead of Eid al-Adha.
He emphasized that all religious activities should happen in designated spaces, saying, "Creating obstruction on roads by offering namaz is not appropriate. Religious activities should take place within the premises."
Brajesh Pathak inspects services, plants saplings
Pathak's Sambhal visit also included inspecting civic services and hospital facilities, making sure government support reaches people smoothly.
He planted saplings at Sindoor Vatika before chairing a review meeting to speed up development projects and improve governance.
He credited Prime Minister Modi for national progress and rising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) support in West Bengal.