Brake-failed propylene gas tanker overturns on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
A propylene gas tanker crashed near the Amrutanjan bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Monday morning after its brakes failed.
Thankfully, even though the tanker was carrying highly flammable gas, there were no leaks or injuries.
Police detained the driver for negligent driving.
Traffic was back to normal pretty quickly
Khopoli police and Highway Safety Patrol cleared up the accident in just 20 minutes, so traffic was back to normal pretty quickly.
Inspector Sachin Hire said a prima facie inquiry revealed that the truck lost its course due to the failure of the brakes.
This comes earlier this month after another propylene tanker overturned near Adoshi tunnel, which led to a massive 30-hour traffic jam due to a major gas leak—so everyone's relieved this one ended safely and fast.