President Lula's India visit: Brazil seeks to deepen commercial ties

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in India this week with the largest-ever Brazilian business delegation. The visit includes over 260 Brazilian companies, around 14 cabinet ministers, and several top executives, Times Now reported. Lula is scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21.

Bilateral talks Lula, Modi to review entire gamut of bilateral relations The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the two leaders will review the "entire gamut of bilateral relations." The discussions are likely to cover trade, investment, energy, defense cooperation, digital technologies, and people-to-people links. Brazil and India are looking to boost commercial ties amid changing global trade patterns due to tariff actions by the United States.

Trade expansion Brazil's push to deepen commercial ties with India The strength of Lula's delegation highlights Brazil's push to deepen commercial ties with New Delhi as global supply chains are being reconfigured. Trade and economic engagement are expected to be the main focus of Lula's visit, as Brazilian officials see India as a key partner in diversifying markets and strengthening South-South cooperation.

New agency Lula inaugurates Apex office in New Delhi During his visit, President Lula also inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. He said, "This agency works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy." The India-Brazil relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2006, based on shared democratic values and a common vision for inclusive development.

