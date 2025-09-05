Next Article
Break off all ties with criminals: Delhi CP to team
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has told his team to break off any connections with criminals, warning of strict action if anyone is caught.
This move comes after a senior officer from Haryana accused the Delhi Police of collusion with gangsters.
Golcha made it clear—no more shady links, or there will be serious consequences.
Address rising murder cases, asks Golcha
Golcha also called out the spike in murder cases across several districts and asked senior officers to dig into why it's happening.
He asked senior officers to review all unsolved murder cases and wants more robbery reports turned into official FIRs.
Plus, he urged districts lagging behind to step up efforts against vehicle thefts, stressing that everyone needs to do better at keeping the city safe.