Bhawana Kanth becomes 1st woman to become Fighter Combat Leader

The Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) is the IAF's top fighter tactics institution. It is comparable to the United States Navy's "Top Gun" school, formally known as the Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program.

The TACDE trains personnel in advanced combat tactics, mission planning, air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, and leadership in high-intensity operational scenarios.

Its instructors are among the most experienced fighter pilots and controllers in the IAF.