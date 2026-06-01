Brendan Lynch leads US team seeking deal before July 24
A US trade team, led by Brendan Lynch, is in New Delhi this week to wrap up a new deal with India.
These talks matter because fresh US tariffs kick in on July 24, replacing older ones that were recently ruled illegal.
Both sides are pushing to get the agreement sorted before things get complicated.
Tariffs cut to 18%, India objects
India isn't happy about US demands on oil and farm imports, saying they threaten its independence.
Still, tariff rates have dropped from 50% in August last year (2025) to just 18% this year, so progress is real.
The US says only 1% of the deal needs ironing out and hopes it'll be finalized soon.
If all goes well, the agreement could help steady India's economy and boost investor confidence at a time when global trade shifts are making things shaky.