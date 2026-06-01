Brendan Lynch leads US team seeking deal before July 24

Tariffs cut to 18%, India objects

India isn't happy about US demands on oil and farm imports, saying they threaten its independence.

Still, tariff rates have dropped from 50% in August last year (2025) to just 18% this year, so progress is real.

The US says only 1% of the deal needs ironing out and hopes it'll be finalized soon.

If all goes well, the agreement could help steady India's economy and boost investor confidence at a time when global trade shifts are making things shaky.