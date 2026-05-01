Brick-loaded tractor-trolley kills Muzaffarnagar family on Khatauli-Falavda road near Kelawda
India
A heartbreaking accident on Saturday claimed the lives of a family (Rajkumar, his wife Mahendri, and their son Sonu Saini) when a brick-loaded tractor-trolley rammed their motorcycle from behind on Khatauli-Falavda Road near Kelawda village in Muzaffarnagar.
Vehicle seized, driver sought, residents protest
The tractor-trolley driver ran off after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have seized it and are searching for the driver.
Meanwhile, local residents gathered at the site to protest and demand strict action against those responsible, hoping for swift justice for the family.