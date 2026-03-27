Bride vanishes with ₹25lakh in cash, jewelry, boyfriend
India
In Banda, Uttar Pradesh, a 24-year-old bride disappeared just a month after her wedding, along with ₹25 lakh in cash and jewelry.
Her husband, a veterinary doctor, filed a missing-person complaint on the morning of March 23.
Turns out, she left home late at night with her boyfriend and three others.
Neighbors spotted the group leaving together in a car
Neighbors spotted the group leaving together in a car.
While the woman's family first claimed they didn't know anything, they later admitted she'd been seeing a photographer, who had recently visited under the pretense of a photo shoot.
Police are now investigating and searching for the woman and her alleged accomplices as more details come to light.