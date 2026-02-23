Bride's dog barks, gets hit; 8 injured in UP wedding brawl
India
A wedding in Fatehpur, UP, got out of hand when the bride's family dog began barking aggressively and someone from the groom's side hit it.
This quickly escalated into a fight with sticks and chairs, leaving eight people injured and forcing the families to call off the formal ceremony.
Meanwhile, the couple announced they are already married
Even though the big celebration was canceled, Tanya and Sumit took to social media to say they were already married after eloping in January.
Tanya also shared that she arrived alone at her in-laws' residence five days after the ceremony and that she was initially asked to return; she posted a video saying the couple had already married.