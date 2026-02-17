Bride's family calls off wedding after learning groom is transgender
India
A wedding in Barabanki, UP, was suddenly canceled when the bride's family learned the groom was transgender.
The discovery came during a gift-exchange ritual, leading guests from the groom's side to quietly leave and tensions to rise.
Police had to step in to calm everyone down
The bride's family confronted the groom and his mother, and soon villagers gathered as well.
Police stepped in to calm everyone down, and both families agreed to call off the wedding.
No formal complaint had been filed by either side, and therefore no legal action had been initiated—but the whole community is still talking about what happened.