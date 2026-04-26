Bridge collapse injures 8 during Dakshina Kannada religious procession
India
A religious procession in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district took a scary turn when a bridge suddenly collapsed, leaving eight devotees injured.
The group was carrying sacred items called Bhandara across the bridge during a Dharmanema ceremony at Bavada Bailu, right after a band troupe had crossed safely.
Stones and beams fell on people
Eyewitnesses said the bridge gave way just as the palanquin with ritual items approached, causing stones and concrete beams to fall onto people below.
All eight injured were quickly taken to a hospital.
Local authorities are now investigating what went wrong.