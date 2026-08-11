British OCI cardholder booked in Pune under Maharashtra anti-conversion law
India
A British national with Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status has been booked in Pune under Maharashtra's new anti-conversion law.
Police say he tried to convert people to Christianity during a church program, which isn't allowed without official permission, even for OCI cardholders.
Manchester man accused of urging conversions
The man, from Manchester, reportedly used familiar Hindu terms like kirtan and Mauli while speaking, and made comments against Hindu temples and deities.
He also told attendees that invoking the name of Jesus could cure illnesses or even bring rain, statements police believe were meant to convince people to switch religions.
A first information report, or FIR, has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.