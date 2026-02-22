British tourist (86) dies in Shimla hotel
India
An 86-year-old British traveler was found unconscious in his Shimla hotel room on Friday night and was later taken to IGMC Shimla where a medical officer declared him dead.
The hotel owner informed police that a foreign national had been found unconscious, and staff mentioned he'd had a little alcohol before being found unresponsive.
Police arrived quickly to look into what happened.
Police have sealed the room, collected evidence, and sent the body for a post-mortem at IGMC Shimla.
Correspondence has been made with the UK Embassy.