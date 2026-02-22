British tourist (86) dies in Shimla hotel India Feb 22, 2026

An 86-year-old British traveler was found unconscious in his Shimla hotel room on Friday night and was later taken to IGMC Shimla where a medical officer declared him dead.

The hotel owner informed police that a foreign national had been found unconscious, and staff mentioned he'd had a little alcohol before being found unresponsive.

Police arrived quickly to look into what happened.