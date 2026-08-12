Brother Mahendra performs last rites for Shivcharan Ram Ratan Gupta
Shivcharan Ram Ratan Gupta passed away on August 4 at an old-age home in Sonipat, Haryana.
His daughters, who were in Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai, couldn't make it to the funeral but joined over video call.
Instead, Shivcharan's elder brother Mahendra, who had not been in contact with him for around 10 years, found out through the news and stepped up to perform the last rites with help from the old-age home management and members of the local community.
Daughters ask home to perform havan
The daughters asked the old-age home management to handle further rituals like a havan and said they'd observe 13th-day prayers at their own homes.
Shivcharan's eldest daughter shared that if her health had been fine, she would certainly have traveled to Haridwar herself and that there must have been some compulsions.
She also mentioned her father hadn't wanted to live with them.