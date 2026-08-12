Brother Mahendra performs last rites for Shivcharan Ram Ratan Gupta

Shivcharan Ram Ratan Gupta passed away on August 4 at an old-age home in Sonipat, Haryana.

His daughters, who were in Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai, couldn't make it to the funeral but joined over video call.

Instead, Shivcharan's elder brother Mahendra, who had not been in contact with him for around 10 years, found out through the news and stepped up to perform the last rites with help from the old-age home management and members of the local community.